WASHINGTON, D.C. (WRIC) — United States Capitol Police arrested a man Wednesday after he was found to be in possession of two Molotov cocktails just west of North Capitol Street.

Capitol Police said patrol officers received the report that someone had Molotov cocktails along Massachusetts Avenue NW around 3:30 p.m. According to the officers, the suspect — later identified as 26-year-old Bernard L. McCutcheon, of Washington D.C., — threw one of the Molotov cocktails at the officers while trying to light it. McCutcheon then tried to escape, but the officers were able to stop him.

According to police, McCutcheon then dropped the other Molotov cocktail, which was made with a tequila bottle stuffed with a sock and a liquid that was later determined to be a petroleum-based accelerant by the USCP Hazardous Material Response team.

Both responding officers were treated for minor injuries. Police said that a backpack with two additional bottles of liquid was also found at the scene.

Police said that there was no indication the man was targeting the U.S. Capitol or members of Congress.

The Charges:

Bernard L. McCutcheon was charged with: