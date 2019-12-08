Man wearing blonde wig robs vape shop in Prince George

PRINCE GEORGE, Va. (WRIC)– Prince George County Police are investigating an armed robbery at a vape shop.

Officers were called to Vape King on Commons Drive on Friday at 11:57 p.m. as the robbery was in progress.

According to witnesses, a man displayed a small black semi-automatic handgun.

The suspect stole cash from an employee.

The suspect is described as a black male, wearing a blonde shoulder-length wig and a black cloth covering his face.

The man was last seen running from the back of the business.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to call the Prince George Police Department at (804) 733-2773 or Crime Solvers at 733-2777. You can also remain anonymous by using our P3tips app.

