Man who sold drugs to defendant testifies in murder trial

FRANKLIN, Va. (WAVY) — Day three of testimony got underway Wednesday in the trial of Wesley Hadsell, who is accused of killing his stepdaughter, Anjelica “AJ” Hadsell.

AJ went missing while on spring break from Longwood University in 2015. Her body was found a month later behind an abandoned house in Southampton County. Investigators used the GPS in her stepfather’s work van to find her.

The medical examiner ruled AJ died due to homicidal violence and acute heroin poisoning.

Wednesday afternoon, prosecutors called Wesley Hadsell’s drug dealer to the stand to testify. The court also heard from one of AJ’s best friends, Andre Barr.

Damon Harriet admitted to selling Hadsell cocaine and heroin on many occasions, including March 3, 2015 the day after AJ went missing.

According to the medical examiner, AJ died with triple the lethal dose of heroin in her system. In previous testimony given by investigators and AJ’s sister at the trial, AJ had no history of drug use.

Harriet said he was very good friends with Wesley Hadsell, like a brother, and testifying against him was “very hard.”

Harriet got picked up by Norfolk police on drug charges later in the year in 2015. He was facing decades of jail time when he cut a plea deal with the police. In exchange for his testimony against Wesley, and one other murder trial, he would be free to go.

The last witness of the day was Andre Barr, one of AJ’s best friends. Barr said he didn’t know what to believe at the time AJ was missing but he was scared of Wesley Hadsell.

Barr said Wesley tried to intimidate him and some of AJ’s friends into doing what he said during the “searches” by talking about guns he owned and his history as a member of the Aryan Brotherhood.

Testimony will continue Thursday.