Man’s body pulled from water in Croatan Beach area of VB

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Emergency crews have responded after a man’s body was pulled from the water in the Croatan area of Virginia Beach on Thursday morning.

Virginia Beach police said the scene is in the 900 block of S. Atlantic Avenue at Lockheed Avenue. They got the call just after 8 a.m.

The man was pronounced dead and police believe drowning is the cause of death.

No other details are available at this time, but police and EMS are at the scene. Check back for updates on this breaking news.

Photo via Ryan Dalle-Tezze

