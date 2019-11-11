Marine deserter sought in fatal shooting of Virginia man

HARDY, Va. (AP) — Authorities in Virginia are searching for a Marine who deserted his post in North Carolina and has since been named as a person of interest in the shooting death of his mother’s boyfriend.

WFXR reported that 22-year-old Michael Alexander Brown is wanted for questioning in the Saturday death of Rodney Brown in Franklin County, Virginia. Authorities say Michael Brown is a combat engineer who deserted his Camp Lejeune post last month and was later spotted in Franklin County.

Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has issued an arrest warrant for suspect in murder of a man in Hardy.

Michael Alexander Brown is charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony for the killing of Rodney Brown.

The Sheriff’s Office says charges may be modified as additional evidence becomes available and is reviewed.

Brown is considered armed and dangerous and the public is urged to use extreme caution if contact is made with him, says the Sheriff’s Office.

Kenneth Meador says he still can’t believe what happened to his neighbor. He says he was home at the time and heard the sirens up the road, but didn’t think anything of it.

“Then when I heard there’d been a shooting, didn’t even think about Rodney, because I’ve known Rodney. He grew up here, I did too. We were friends, neighbors,” said Meador.

The Craven County Sheriff’s Office says Michael Brown may now be in North Carolina as his last known address was in New Bern, around 250 miles (400 kilometers) southeast of Franklin County and 50 miles (80 kilometers) north of Camp Lejeune.

Authorities said Michael has been known to live in the woods and frequent National Parks and Forests. He is believed to be armed with a high-powered rifle and may have access to other weapons.

Authorities say anyone who spots him should act with “extreme caution.”