Maryland box truck driver says wind could have been a factor in Tuesday crash at CBBT

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — It’s still unclear what happened Tuesday morning causing 47-year-old Erik Mezick’s box truck to go off the side of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel.

His brother, Kevin Mezick, said Erik Mezick traveled over the bridge-tunnel about twice a week, driving for Cloverland Greenspring Dairy.



He was shown a still photo right before he went over.

“You could see him whistling and then within 10 minutes, he was overboard. I don’t know if it was a malfunction with the truck, wind, or human error. We don’t know,” said Kevin Mezick.

CBBT officials are still investigating the crash.

However, after our story aired another box truck driver from Maryland contacted 10 On Your Side.

Derek Amos who drives for Payne Trucking says he was on the road driving just behind Mezick that morning and it was extremely windy.

“The wind took control of me and blew me, I was so nervous. I couldn’t look at the water, I was looking straight ahead,” stated Amos.

He says the wind blew him from the right lane to the left lane and had he taken his hands off the wheel for a split second, he believes he, too, would have gone into the water if it weren’t for the printers in tow.

“I’m going through nightmares at night because God spared me it could have been me, but I think the only reason I didn’t blow in the water is because I had weight on my truck,” said Amos.

He says it’s a path they shouldn’t have been allowed to take.

He caught a glimpse of Mezick’s truck in the water.

“When his truck went in the water, his truck was bobbing back and forth, just bobbing like a fishing bobber,” stated Amos.