FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Virginia State Police (VSP) said a trooper tried to stop a GMC Yukon wanted in connection with an investigation when the driver took off and eventually rammed the trooper’s SUV.

VSP said the trooper tried to pull over the driver on Route 1 in Prince William County around 10:50 a.m. Wednesday. The Yukon was heading towards the Fairfax County line at the time. The driver, a 27-year-old man from Brooklyn, Md., continued into Fairfax County, despite the trooper turning on his lights and siren.

During the course of the pursuit, VSP said the driver of the Yukon rammed the trooper’s SUV three times until the SUV was disabled. The Yukon stopped at Pole Road and Highland Lane which is where a Fairfax County sheriff’s deputy and Prince William County police helped take the driver into custody.

Medics took the trooper and the 27-year-old driver to the hospital for evaluation. Virginia State Police said the trooper was not hurt.

Charges against the driver were pending as of late Wednesday afternoon.