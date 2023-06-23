NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WRIC) — Police are investigating after a Maryland man was hit by a car on Interstate 64 and killed Thursday night.

Police said the victim, Henry Lloyd Appleby, of Salisbury, Maryland, was driving west on I-64 just after Fort Eustis Boulevard in Newport News when he attempted to pull his 2012 Honda Pilot over to the side of the road. Police said Appleby ended up only partially pulling the vehicle — which was pulling a trailer — out of the left travel lane before coming to a stop.

Appleby got out of his car and walked around the rear passenger side of that car that was in the road, when a man from Chesterfield driving a 2023 Hyundai Elantra down the interstate crashed into the trailer and Appleby, according to police.

The force from the crash caused the Hyundai to flip several times before it came to rest in a travel lane.

Police are investigating after a Maryland man was killed after being hit by a car on Interstate 64 Thursday, June 22. (Photo: Virginia State Police)

Appleby was transported to Riverside Regional Hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The driver of the Hyundai and his passenger were taken to the hospital to be treated for serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said neither speed nor impairment were contributing factors to the crash.