Maryland man killed in single-car crash in King George

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Maryland man has died after a single-car crash in King George County on Friday.

Virginia State Police say Kig W. Chan, 61, of Potomac, Md. was behind the wheel of a 2010 Ford F-150 headed west on Dahlgren Road when it ran off the right hand side of the road and struck a curb.

The F-150 then crashed into two utility poles, with one falling on the truck.

Chan was taken to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.





State police say the investigation into the crash is ongoing.