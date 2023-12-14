Editor’s Note — The language in the headline and story has been updated to reflect the status of the investigation after Maryland State Police said it identified the driver of the truck involved in the incident.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Maryland State Police (MSP) said it identified the driver responsible for a deadly hit-and-run that took place in a work zone on the inner loop of the Capital Beltway Wednesday. Police said the man is from Henrico County.

Troopers said that Eric Lewis, 57, of Washington D.C. died after a truck hit him on Interstate 495, east of Linden Lane in Silver Spring around 10:15 a.m. Lewis was the foreman of a mobile tree-trimming crew.

Police said the crew had cones set up on the right shoulder and that it was in the process of removing equipment from its work trucks and setting up signs when a Freightliner truck veered onto the shoulder, hitting several cones and Lewis.

Investigators said Thursday that they found the truck, driven by Jadien Ranard Jones, 39, of Henrico County, at The Home Depot Distribution Center in Sparrows Point, Md. Wednesday afternoon. They made contact with Jones and said charges are pending the outcome of MSP’s investigation and consultation with the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office.