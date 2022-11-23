Law enforcement work at the scene of a mass shooting at a Walmart, Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, in Chesapeake, Va. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WRIC) — Walmart has confirmed the identity of the man suspected of shooting more than 12 people, killing six, Tuesday evening inside a Walmart store in Chesapeake.

The alleged shooter was identified by the company as a store associate, Andre Bing. Bing was confirmed to be an overnight team lead at the store, and a spokesperson for Walmart said he has been employed with the company for more than ten years — since 2010.

Bing was found dead in the store’s break room alongside three additional shooting victims. Police confirmed he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Doug McMillion, President and CEO of Walmart, released a statement on LinkedIn Wednesday morning.

“The devastating news of last night’s shooting at our Chesapeake, VA store at the hands of one of our associates has hit our Walmart family hard. My heart hurts for our associates and the Chesapeake community who have lost or injured loved ones. We are here for them today and in the challenging days ahead they will have our support. We appreciate all of our associates, first responders, and local officials who are already on site helping offer support as we work together to navigate this tragedy.” Doug McMillion

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin ordered all state and U.S. flags to be flown at half-staff until Sunday, Nov. 27, “in respect and memory of the victims of the Chesapeake shooting, their families, and the entire Chesapeake community.”