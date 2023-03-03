VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A fire overnight at the Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater has left behind heavy damage roughly two months before the Summer concert season.

Crews from the Virginia Beach Fire Department responded to the fire at the amphitheater in in the 3500 block of Cellar Door Way around 1:35 a.m. Friday according to a spokesperson for VBFD. When they got to the scene, crews reported seeing heavy fire showing in the rear of the venue.

Fire officials added that the damage occurred in the production in the back of the building near the loading dock. One firefighter sustained minor injuries and was sent to a local hospital for treatment.

The fire was under control around 2:50 a.m.

Owned by Virginia Beach Economic Development Authority, the amphitheater opened in 1996 and was leased by Live Nation. In October, City Council approved a $1 million replacement of the roof, generators, HVAC systems throughout the facility, and the installation of LED lighting in the parking lot.

The amphitheater was undergoing renovations ahead of the upcoming concert season.

This is breaking news and will be updated.