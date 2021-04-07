McAuliffe takes jabs from fellow Democrats in debate

Democratic candidates for governor of Virginia, Del. Lee Carter, left, former Gov. Terry McAuliffe, second from left, state Sen. Jennifer McClellan, center, Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy, second from right, and Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax, right, participate in a debate at Virginia State University in Petersburg, Va., Tuesday, April 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

ETTRICK, Va. (AP) — The five Democrats seeking the party’s nomination for Virginia governor have met for the first televised debate of the primary season.

Former Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy, Del. Lee Carter, Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax, former Gov. Terry McAuliffe and state Sen. Jennifer McClellan took the stage for an hour-long, socially distance debate Tuesday night at Virginia State University.

It was the first chance for a statewide, televised audience to hear from the entire crowded field, and the frontrunning McAuliffe took most of the jabs.

The Democratic primary is June 8.

Republicans opted to choose their candidates through a convention May 8 with voting sites across the state.