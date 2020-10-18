Medical cannabis processor Dharma Pharma opens to patients in Bristol, Virginia

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — The Virginia Medical Cannabis Coalition announced Saturday that Dharma Pharmaceuticals is officially open to patients seeking medical cannabis treatment.

According to a press release from the pharmaceutical company, registered medical cannabis patients now have access to the treatment they need. As the first processor in Virginia to open, this is a monumental step for patients across the Commonwealth seeking treatment for a variety of health conditions, the release stated.

At Dharma Pharmaceuticals located at the former Bristol Mall, patients will be able to meet with pharmacists to discuss medical cannabis and determine the best course of treatment for their specific condition. Medical cannabis oil products are available in a variety of administrations to suit different patient needs, the release detailed.

“Our team is comprised of local Virginians who wanted to make a difference in the lives of Virginia’s patients. We’re excited to finally be serving patients at our facility,” said Jack Page, co-founder and chief operating officer with Dharma Pharmaceuticals. “We have invested tremendous time and resources into ensuring our medical cannabis products are safe and of the highest quality. The process to open has been full of hurdles but we couldn’t be more happy to open our doors to Virginia’s patients.”

While Dharma Pharmaceuticals is located in Bristol, Virginia, patients from across the state will be able to visit the facility to receive treatment. As did a Richmond family on Thursday.

“We are thrilled to share this monumental news for all registered medical cannabis patients in the Commonwealth,” said Katie Hellebush, executive director of VMCC. “We know patients have been waiting for the day that the first processor opens its doors to help patients in need.”

Before visiting the facility, you must register as a patient with the Board of Pharmacy. In Virginia, any diagnosed condition can qualify for medical cannabis treatment, as long as a registered practitioner issues a written certification.

Upon receiving written certification from a practitioner, an individual can register as a patient through the Board of Pharmacy.

For more information on how to become a patient, please use the Patient Registration Guide.

