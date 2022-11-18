Tributes line the Beta Bridge at the University of Virginia as the sun rises on Thursday, Nov. 17. Credit: Allie Barefoot/8News.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — A medical examiner’s report revealed new information about the deaths of University of Virginia (UVA) student-athletes D’Sean Perry, Devin Chandler and Lavel Davis, Jr.

The manner of death for each of the young men was ruled a homicide, with each of them dying from a gunshot wound to the head, according to LaKeshia Johnson with the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner of Virginia.

On Wednesday, the prosecutor on this case shared details from a witness’ report to authorities the night of the shooting, which included statements that Chandler was shot as he slept and that the suspect appeared to be firing his weapon at specific individuals.

The suspect was named by authorities as Christopher Darnell Jones, Jr., who — since the night of the on-campus shooting — has turned 23.

Johnson told 8News she could not clarify whether Perry and Davis were also killed in their sleep, nor which victim was shot first.

Marlee Morgan and Mike Hollins were also injured. Morgan was released from the hospital Tuesday. Hollins was initially in serious condition, but that status improved to “fair” on Wednesday, according to UVA Health Officials.

This weekend, the campus community is set to come together to honor those young lives lost. In place of the canceled football game against Coastal Carolina, there will be a memorial service at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at John Paul Jones Arena.

There is also a memorial run scheduled for 9 a.m. Saturday, starting at the South Lawn.