RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia schools are preparing for a sudden cardiac arrest on school grounds by partnering with The Children’s Hospital of Richmond at Virginia Commonwealth University. The hospital recently partnered with the national non-profit Project ADAM. It helps schools be prepared to care for students, faculty, staff, and visitors who may experience sudden cardiac arrest.

Project ADAM’s key focus is ensuring that schools have and can use automated external defibrillators (AED). An AED is a commonly available device that can analyze the heart’s rhythm and automatically deliver an electrical shock to restore normal rhythm.

Virginia schools must meet the 14 criteria to be considered a Project ADAM heart-safe school. Some requirements include having on-site AEDs, employing CPR and AED-certified team members, educating the entire staff about the program and emergency response plan, and conducting sudden cardiac arrest drills.

Virginia school personnel and parents interested in their schools becoming heart-safe can contact Dr. John Phillips at john.phillips@vcuhealth.org or Lexi Stevens, the program coordinator, at alexis.stevens@vcuhealth.org for details on how to get started.

