Meet Javier: 8-month-old harbor seal welcomed at Virginia Aquarium

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — An 8-month-old harbor seal is the newest mammal to be introduced at the Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center in Virginia Beach.

The seal, named Javier, was transported from the Long Island Aquarium in Riverhead, New York to the Virginia Aquarium on Thursday, Feb. 10.

He was moved to Virginia to give him more space to grow and mature, the aquarium said. He’s curious and playful and is expected to adjust well to his new home.

The care team at the Virginia Aquarium had Javier in quarantine as of Tuesday. During that time, he’ll work with his new caregivers, environment and behavioral training.

“We are excited to welcome Javier to the Virginia Aquarium,” said Michele Sousa, senior mammal curator. “Our team has begun basic behavior training and is working on building a mutual trusting relationship.”

Javier, the new harbor seal at the Virginia Aquarium. (Photo courtesy: Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center)

Javier will join 17-year-old Hector, 7-year-old Rudder and 1-year-old Monty in the aquarium’s main outdoor exhibit once he’s out of quarantine and acclimated to his new team and surroundings.

“Our harbor seals are the first to greet guests as they arrive to the Aquarium; they are great ambassadors for the City of Virginia Beach, and they have a large influence on our mission to educate the public about marine life,” said Cynthia Whitbred-Spanoulis, CEO of the Virginia Aquarium. “We are honored to have Javier join us and look forward to the joy he will bring our community.”

Check in on Javier on the Virginia Aquarium’s Facebook and Instagram channels.