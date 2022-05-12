RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Lottery has made new, state-of-the-art improvements to its mobile app, creating shockwaves in the world of digital gaming.

With the app’s revamp, adults 18 years old and older can now “play most Virginia Lottery draw games, including Pick 3 and Pick 4 with Fireball, Cash 5 with EZ Match and multi-state draw games Powerball, Mega Millions and Cash 4 Life right from the palm of their hand.”

The app also has more than 40 games similar to scratchers, all at the user’s fingertips.

Players can use the app to enter promotional and second-chance drawings, check winning numbers and even scan a ticket to immediately see if it’s a winner, according to the release.

“This isn’t just a new app, it’s a new experience,” said Virginia Lottery Acting Executive Director Kelly Gee in a release. “With a strategic focus on providing the best possible customer experience and attracting new, digital-savvy customers, our partnership with WillowTree has allowed us to take the Virginia Lottery’s app to a new level and truly enhance our players’ interaction with us.”

Players must be physically located in Virginia to play online. The lottery said the app will have safeguards, including bet limits, deposit limits and access to Virginia Voluntary Exclusion Program. The company said the online gaming platform uses automated age and location verification technology.