RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Lottery announced on Tuesday that the Mega Millions drawing has increased to $475 million.

They estimate the cash value of this prize is $319 million. The drawing will be at 10 p.m. on May 18.

The Virginia Lottery estimates the odds of winning the jackpot are one in 302,575,350.

You can purchase a ticket online here or at your local