FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said two men face charges after officers found tens of thousands of dollars worth of stolen items in a car and hotel room.

The Fairfax County Police Department said an officer who was working at Springfield Mall on July 1 spotted two men wanted for a previous theft. At the time the officer saw them, the men had a number of bags of merchandise with them. When police moved towards them, the men ran, but officers were able to take them into custody.

The police got search warrants for the men’s car and their hotel room. During the searches, they found devices used to move security tags from merchandise and 15 large bags filled with stolen items from Fairfax County and a neighboring area.

Video released by the Fairfax County Police Department showed that the merchandise recovered by officers included fragrances, footwear, clothes, and children’s backpacks and lunchboxes.

The value of the items was more than $37,000.