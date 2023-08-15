PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said two men face charges in connection to the murder of a teenage boy who was shot while trying to buy a gun in the Woodbridge area on Aug. 12.

The Prince William County Police Department said the 17-year-old arranged to meet Jordan Delaney Sickles, 21, of Haymarket and Re’Kwon Nyqualin Barnett, 18, of Gainesville in the 5800 block of Moonbeam Dr. Investigators said during the meetup, Sickles shot the boy and that money the 17-year-old had with him was taken. Sickles and Barnett left in a car.

When police found the 17-year-old boy, he was in his car. He died at the hospital.

Detectives arrested Sickles in the Manassas area on Monday, Aug. 14. Barnett turned himself in a short time after Sickles’ arrest.

Sickles faces two charges, including murder. Barnett faces a charge of accessory after the fact.