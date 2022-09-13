ABINGDON, Va. (WRIC) — Two drug traffickers, convicted of conspiring to sell methamphetamine in southwest Virginia were both sentenced last week in federal court.

According to court documents, 35-year-old Amanda Skeens of Princeton, West Virginia, and 46-year-old Josh Goodman of Richlands, Virginia, conspired with Zachary Justice, Steven Cantrell and Ronda Rose to distribute methamphetamine in Tazewell and Rusell counties in Virginia.

During 2019 and 2020, Justice and Cantrell reportedly sold methamphetamine out of an apartment they shared in Swords Creek, Virginia. Justice also reportedly traded firearms to Cantrell in return for methamphetamine for resale.

According to documents, Skeens’ role in the conspiracy was to supply coconspirators with methamphetamine several times a week from her home in West Virginia. After receiving numerous complaints from neighbors and law enforcement, The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office conducted surveillance in the vicinity of Skeens’ property.

During this surveillance, on Oct. 25, 2021, officers observed a vehicle — containing Goodman, Cantrell and another man — making an improper lane change. According to court documents, officers conducted a traffic stop and searched the vehicle, finding 232 grams of methamphetamine in a backpack. All three men were arrested.

On Nov. 3, 2021, Goodman, in the presence of his attorney, stated that the three men had traveled from Tazewell County, Virginia, to West Virginia for Cantrell to purchase half a pound of methamphetamine for $3200 and an 8-ball of methamphetamine Cantrell had on him as a gift for brokering the deal.

Goodman told investigators that he had met Skeens in August 2021, according to court documents.

“Goodman said the prices were cheaper than in Virginia and Skeens had supply, so he began going to see Skeens three times a week, getting at least two ounces of methamphetamine each time,” a criminal complaint submitted to the court reads. “Goodman said that in the two months he dealt with Skeens, he made at least 10 trips and spent at least $20,000 with Skeens before the trip with Cantrell in October 2021.”

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Skeens and Goodman both pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possession with the intent to distribute more than 50 grams of methamphetamine last week in court. Skeens was sentenced to 11 years in prison and Goodman was sentenced to 9 years in prison.