RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The state of Virginia has put more assisted living facilities on watch.

Twenty assisted living facilities are now operating with only provisional licenses, meaning they failed their license renewal inspections and now have six months to clean up their acts.

This is the largest number of provisionally licensed facilities since 8News began tracking the issue in April, with five more facilities being added to the list over the last few months.

Two are in Central Virginia — Jan’s Residential Home in Blackstone and Morningside of Bellgrade in Midlothian.

The full list of new facilities now includes:

Gray Ridge Village LLC

Jan’s Residential Home

Morningside of Bellgrade

Brookdale Virginia Beach

Bickford of Virginia Beach

Harmony at Spring Hill

Hairston Home for Adults

North Roanoke Assisted Living

Noble Senior Living at Bedford

Hilltop

Facilities we already reported were provisionally licensed are:

Commonwealth Senior Living at Christiansburg

Colonial Manor

St. Charles Lwanga House G

Nehemiah Assisted Living Facility

Greenbrier Assisted Living

The Mayflower

Carriage Hill Retirement

Banister Residential Care Facility, Inc.

The Harmony Collection at Roanoke Memory Care

One of the facilities formerly on this list, Fillmore Place, was recently shut down for multiple violations. Two people are now facing charges in connection with conditions at that facility.