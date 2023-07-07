NORFOLK, Va. (WRIC) — Governor Glenn Youngkin has announced the establishment of Armed Forces Brewing Company, a military tribute beer company, in Norfolk.

According to a spokesperson for the governor, the company will establish itself in the former O’Connor Brewing Company and will expand to national and global distribution. This project will create 47 new job opportunities.

Armed Forces Brewing Company plans to employ at least 70% of its workforce company-wide from America’s talented pool of military veterans.

“We are proud to welcome Armed Forces Brewing Company’s headquarters and first brewing facility to the Commonwealth,” Youngkin said in a statement.

According to the governor’s office, Armed Forces Brewing Company is a military tribute beer company that pays homage to both active duty military personnel and veterans.

“This is now our home base, and we’re committed to employing veterans and playing a vital part of the patriotic community in Norfolk,” said Armed Forces Brewing Company CEO Alan Beal.

A spokesperson for the governor saod the company plans to mass scale over time, and its beer is already approved for distribution into Military Exchange stores, Walmart, Publix, Winn-Dixie, Fresh Market, H-E-B stores in Texas, and will launch into Sam’s Clubs in Fall 2023.

Armed Forces Brewing Company is currently available in stores in eight states and in 36 states by online mail ordering and shipping.