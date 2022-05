VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Officials are on the scene after a military helicopter made a hard landing on Fort Story in Virginia Beach.

A Public Affairs Officer (PAO) confirmed the landing to 10 On Your Side. The incident happened Thursday afternoon, but the PAO could not confirm when.

Three people were taken to a local hospital, but the extent of their injuries was not made immediately clear.

Ft. Story in Virginia Beach on May 5, 2022. (Chopper 10 image)

