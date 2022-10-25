INDEPENDENCE, Va. (WFXR) — Did you feel it? A 2.4 magnitude earthquake shook parts of Grayson County early Tuesday morning.

Around 5:25 a.m., a minor earthquake occurred about 11 miles east-southeast of Independence, Va. Currently, no damage or injuries have been reported.

According to the division superintendent for Grayson County Public Schools Kelly Wilmore, Grayson County Public Schools will be closed on Tuesday, October 25 to access earthquake damages.

Usually, earthquakes of this magnitude are rarely felt by people. However, the epicenter of the quake occurred close to the surface.

The Grayson County earthquake occurred about eight miles away from where a 5.1-magnitude earthquake took place near Sparta, N.C. in August 2020.

The 2020 quake was felt in nearby states including Virginia, South Carolina, and Tennessee. Grayson County Public School’s Fall 2020 semester start date was delayed by one week following the earthquake.