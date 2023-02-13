Keith Lorenzo Anderson III, 18, of Norfolk was last seen on Feb. 4 at the 7-Eleven store on Monticello Avenue. (Courtesy of Virginia State Police)

NORFOLK, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police and the Norfolk Police Department are searching for an 18-year-old man who may be in danger.

Keith Lorenzo Anderson III was last seen around 2:50 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4, at the 7-Eleven store on Monticello Avenue. According to police, he was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, blue jogging pants, black crocs and a black backpack.

Police describe Anderson as a 6-foot-1-inch tall Black man, weighing approximately 306 pounds. He has black eyes, brown hair, piercings on his nose and ears and a tattoo of roman numerals on his left arm.

Anderson is believed to be traveling on foot and not driving a vehicle. According to police, he may be in need of medical care and his disappearance “poses a credible threat to his health and safety.”

Anyone with information on Anderson’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Norfolk Police Department at 757-441-5610.