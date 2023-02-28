SMYTH COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police issued a critically missing adult alert on behalf of the Smyth County Sheriff’s Office around 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 28.

(Courtesy of Virginia State Police)

Adrianna Rose Thompson, 20, was last seen around 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 28, on Main Street (US Route 11), walking with a medium-sized golden-colored dog toward Atkins Post Office. She is possibly wearing an orange shirt with an orange overshirt, blue jeans, white tennis shoes and glasses.

Police describe Thompson as a 5-foot-7-inch tall white woman, weighing approximately 235 pounds. She has blonde hair and green eyes and a tattoo of a heart on her left wrist.

“Her disappearance poses a credible threat to her health and safety as determined by the investigating agency,” a statement from Virginia State Police reads.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Smyth County Sheriff’s Office at 276-783-7204.