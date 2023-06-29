PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police and the Prince William County Police Department are searching for a missing 23-year-old man who may be in danger.

Josias Suriel Zavala was last seen on Alleghany Road around midnight on Tuesday, June 27. According to police, he is driving a 2002 silver Honda CRV with the Virginia license plate, “ZY1436.”

Police describe Zavala as 5-foot-11-inches tall, weighing approximately 215 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He may be wearing a black shirt and black shorts.

“His disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety, as determined by the investigating agency,” a release from Virginia State Police reads.

Photo of 23-year-old Josias Suriel Zavala. (Courtesy of Virginia State Police)

Photo of a silver 2002 Honda CRV. (Courtesy of Virginia State Police)

Anyone with information about Zavala’s disappearance or whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Prince William County Police Department at 703-792-6500.