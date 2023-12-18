NEW YORK, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police are assisting the New York City Police Department in searching for a young girl who may be in danger.

According to police, 3-year-old Kadence France was last seen in front of her home on Staten Island on Dec. 16. Police say she is now possibly in Virginia

Kadence is described as a 3-foot-tall Black girl, weighing approximately 35 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. Police said she was last seen wearing a pink jacket, black leggings, black Ugg boots and a winter cap with pom poms.

Kadence was last seen with 26-year-old Randalae Rhodes. She is described as a 5-foot-6-inch tall Black woman, weighing approximately 240 pounds.

Kadence is described as a 3-foot-tall Black girl, weighing approximately 35 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. Police said she was last seen wearing a pink jacket, black leggings, black Ugg boots and a winter cap with pom poms. (Courtesy of Virginia State Police)

Kadence was last seen with 26-year-old Randalae Rhodes. She is described as a 5-foot-6-inch tall Black woman, weighing approximately 240 pounds. (Courtesy of Virginia State Police)

Police said Rhodes may be driving a blue Honda Accord with unknown license plates.

According to PIX11, Rhodes is Kadence’s mother but does not have custodial rights.

“This disappearance poses a credible threat to their health and safety as determined by the investigating agency,” a spokesperson with Virginia State Police said.

Anyone with information regarding these missing people is encouraged to contact the New York City Police Department at 718-981-2714.