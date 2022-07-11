BUCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A 6-year-old, non-verbal, autistic boy with Down syndrome who went missing in Buckingham County on Sunday evening was found dead Monday morning, according to the Toga Volunteer Fire Department.

Landon “Waldy” Raber was found dead around 5:30 a.m. on Monday morning, according to his family. All first responders have cleared the scene.

Photos provided by The AWARE Foundation

Raber was last been seen near the area of 4650 New Stone Road in Buckingham County around 8 p.m. on Sunday, July 10.

The Buckingham County Sheriff’s Office asked for residents to be on the lookout for Raber early Monday morning. All Buckingham County Volunteer Fire Departments, Virginia Department of Emergency Management Search and Rescue, and Virginia State Police Helicopter assisted in the search.