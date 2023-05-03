William Robert Fellion was last seen at his residence in Timber Neck Mall around 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 3. (Courtesy of Virginia State Police)

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police is assisting the Chesapeake Police Department in searching for a missing 76-year-old man who may be in danger.

William Robert Fellion was last seen at his residence in Timber Neck Mall around 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 3.

Although he does not have a vehicle, police said Fellion is possibly wearing a teal long-sleeve shirt, blue, black and gray pajama bottoms and no shoes.

Police describe Fellion as a 5-foot-10-inch tall white man, weighing approximately 120 pounds. He has blue eyes and gray hair.

According to police, Fellion “suffers from a cognitive impairment and the disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety.”

Anyone with information on Fellion’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Chesapeake Police Department at 757-982-6161.