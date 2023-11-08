ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police are assisting the Albemarle County Police Department in searching for a 78-year-old woman who may be in danger.

Gwen Basham Baber was last seen walking in the 5900 block of Buck Bridge Road sometime between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 7. Police said she may be wearing black rubber boots with flowers on them with unknown clothing.

According to police, Baber is a 4-foot-11-inch tall white woman, weighing approximately 100 pounds. She has gray eyes and gray hair.

“The missing senior suffers from a cognitive impairment and the disappearance poses a credible threat to her health and safety as determined by the investigating agency.

Anyone with information regarding Baber’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Department at 757-727-6111.