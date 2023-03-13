ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia State Police Department has partnered with the Bridgewater Town Police Department to search for a missing 81-year-old man.

According to police, John Ernest Guiniven was last seen around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 12, in Stephens City, Va. He is possibly driving a 2017 blue Jeep Renegade SUV with the Virginia license plate, “4954ZY.”

“[Guiniven] suffers from a cognitive impairment and the disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety as determined by the investigating agency,” a report from Virginia State Police reads.

Police describe Guiniven as a 5-foot-8-inch tall white man, weighing approximately 180 pounds. He has blue eyes and white hair.

Stock Photo – blue Jeep Renegade (Courtesy of Virginia State Police)

81-year-old John Ernest Guiniven went missing on Sunday, March 13. (Courtesy of Virginia State Police)

Guiniven may be wearing a blue sweater with an Argyle pattern, navy blue pants and black loafers. He also wears blue and black horn rim glasses.

Anyone with information on Guiniven’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Bridgewater Town Police Department at 540-434-4436.