CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake police are looking for a missing woman last seen Friday morning and believed to be endangered.

According to police, 25-year-old Alexis Starr Hicks was last seen around 8:30 a.m. Friday leaving her home in the 2000 block of Centerville Turnpike.

Alexis is described as a Black female, approximately 5’4” and weighs 220 pounds. Alexis has black hair and brown eyes, she was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black sweatpants, and she was carrying a black and white bag.



Alexis is diagnosed with several mental health illnesses and she has not taken her medication. Due to Alexis’ mental health illness, she is believed to be endangered and unable to care for herself.

If you know her whereabouts, call 911 immediately.