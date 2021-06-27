Chesapeake Police locate missing 9-year-old child believed to be a runaway

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Authorities in Chesapeake have located the 9-year-old child who went missing Sunday afternoon. It is believed that she ran away from home.

Police have identified her as Kaitlynn Howard and say she was last seen around noon. She was found safely with a relative.

She is described as white, approximately 4 feet 5 inches tall, 55 pounds, with blonde hair and hazel eyes. At the time of her disappearance, was wearing a tie-dye shirt, dark blue biking shorts, mint green crocs.

In addition, she was on a silver Razor scooter with blue wheels and carrying a Minnie Mouse blanket.