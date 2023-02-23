Keith Jackson, 33, was last seen around 5 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 20, on Reynard Drive in Virginia Beach. (Courtesy of Virginia State Police)

VIRGINIA BEACH (WRIC) — Virginia State Police issued a critically missing adult alert on behalf of the Virginia Beach Police Department around 11 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 23.

Keith Jackson, 33, was last seen around 5 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 20, on Reynard Drive in Virginia Beach. According to police, he may be driving a 2017 red Mazda 3 hatchback with the Virginia license plate number, “VVF-5423.”

Police describe Jackson as a 6-foot-1-inch tall white man, weighing approximately 185 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel-colored eyes.

According to police, Jackson may be driving a 2017 red Mazda 3 hatchback with the Virginia license plate number, “VVF-5423.” (Courtesy of Virginia State Police)

“His disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety as determined by the investigating agency,” a statement from Virginia State Police reads.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Virginia Beach City Police Department at 757-385-5000.