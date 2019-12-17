Missing man’s body found in Newport News home’s crawl space

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News police are investigating after a man’s body was found in a home’s crawl space Saturday morning.

Dispatchers received a call around 10 a.m. asking for assistance in the 800 block of 24th Street.

Police found the man’s body when they arrived.

10 On Your Side spoke with David Wilson, a friend of 31-year-old Andre Grady, who police have identified as the man who died.

Wilson said Grady went missing Friday night, and he organized a search Saturday morning with friends and family.

They found Grady’s wheelchair tracks in the grass near the home on 24th Street, which led to Grady’s body.

“We all looked and that’s when we ended up seeing his feet and legs under there,” Wilson said.

He said Grady was known and loved by many in the community. “I know from the amount of people that showed up to help us look for him. That says a lot about the kind of person that he was.”

Police say the case has been classified as a suspicious death and the Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the cause of death.

The investigation remains ongoing.