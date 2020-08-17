Missing man’s car found with wallet, keys in Charles City County, police say

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — James City County police are asking for help to find 57-year-old Gregoire Alan Welty, whose vehicle was found on an abandoned road in Charles City County with his wallet and keys still inside.

The vehicle, located on Roxbury Road, was called in on August 15 by the Charles City County Sheriff’s Office. Roxbury is an abandoned road, police said.

Welty had previously lived in James City County and recently leased an apartment in Williamsburg, but he wasn’t found at either location.

Police say Welty is considered endangered but not a danger to the public. If you have seen Welty or know his whereabouts, please contact James City County Police Department at 757-253-1800.

