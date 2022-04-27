Update Wednesday, April 27, 3:29 p.m.: Kamilah Fipps was found safe and reunited with her family Wednesday afternoon, according to Richmond Police. Fipps’ family said she was found near Battery Park in Richmond.

PREVIOUS REPORTING

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The mother of Kamilah Fipps, a missing student from Jackson State University, says she has seen surveillance video from a Richmond gas station showing her daughter Tuesday night.

Vicky Fipps, Kamilah’s mother, told 8News on Wednesday that credit card records show that her daughter made two transactions Tuesday night, a $1.05 purchase at the Greyhound bus station off Arthur Ashe Boulevard and one for $5.76 at the Wawa on the corner of Arthur Ashe Blvd. and Ellen Road.

V. Fipps said that the gas station showed her its surveillance video, where she said she saw Kamilah in the same clothes she was seen in at an ice cream shop in the Scott’s Addition area.

“They showed her at the register. It’s her card. They showed her walking out the door,” her mother said. “Still with the backpack and same clothes, and that is definitely not something my daughter would do. Something is wrong. Something is wrong.”

JSU police issued a Missing Persons Report for Fipps on April 21, two days after she was seen leaving her campus dorm.

Fipps’ bank account shows she purchased a one-way Greyhound bus ticket out of Mississippi on Thursday. After the stop in Richmond — the bus continued to New York. However, Kamilah paid $239.99 — the exact amount to get from Mississippi to Richmond.

Photos provided to 8News by the Gelati Celesti on Arthur Ashe show the missing 21-year-old buying ice cream on Thursday, April 21 at 7:33 p.m., the last time Kamilah was seen on video before Tuesday, according to her mother.

The Richmond Police Department confirms a detective is now investigating this case.

“We continue to enlist the public and community in helping us to address the report that was made and helping us to locate Ms. Fipps,” a Richmond police spokesperson told 8News. “Please continue to let the public know that any information could be the lead we need.”

Family has flown in from across the country, but claims there are no known connections to the Richmond area, and are unsure why Kamilah would be here.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert, which signals a cognitive impairment may be impacting Kamilah’s judgement.

“I’m not coming home without my daughter,” Fipps’ mother said. “However long it takes to find her… I’m here.”

Kamilah Fipps is around 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing around 130 pounds. She wears gold metal-rimmed glasses and has black hair in locks with red tips. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigations issued a silver alert, indicating that a medical condition could be impairing her judgment.

Anyone with information on Kamilah Fipps’ whereabouts is asked to call Lieutenant Marshall at 804-646-6764 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.