HIGHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A mother and daughter who were reported missing earlier this week have now been found safely, according to the Highland County Sheriff’s Office.

Martha Bates, 42, and her daughter, Mary Bates, 15, were found by an employee of the Virginia Department of Emergency Management in a remote area of Highland County around 4 p.m. on Thursday, July 13. Both were safe and neither of them required medical attention, the Highland County Sheriff Office told 8News.

They have now been reunited with their family, according to the Prince George Police Department.

Martha and Mary Bates were reportedly last seen in Monterey around 4 p.m. on Sunday, July 9. The pair were believed to be traveling to Camp Carlo in Huttonsville, West Virginia.

The Highland County Sheriff’s Office and the Prince George County Police Department have not released any details surrounding the pair’s disappearance at this time.

