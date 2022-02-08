Missing Mr. Grumpuss: Navy officer from Virginia trying to reunite with beloved rescue cat

The kitty with the grumpy face is stranded in the Middle East

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Mr. Grumpuss the cat might look real grumpy, but he always makes U.S. Navy Master at Arms Dawn Patterson smile.

The 17-year Navy vet found the cat on her fourth deployment overseas to Bahrain in the Persian Gulf. He was in desperate need of help and she nursed the fluffy fella back to health.

The two then became inseparable.

“His little grumpy face is always looking up at me when I walk in the door after a hard day at work. His grumpy face always makes me smile. He is my security blanket,” Patterson said.

Master at Arms Dawn Patterson (Courtesy of Paws of War)

Unfortunately, Patterson was redeployed from Bahrain back home to Virginia, and she was told at the last minute that Mr. Grumpuss couldn’t go with her.

“This is a nightmare that nobody who has pets would want to experience,” said Robert Misseri, co-founder of Paws of War, the non-profit that’s helping Patterson reunite with her friend.

Thankfully a rescue partner with Paws of War was able to rush in to get Mr. Grumpuss and take care of him in the meantime.

Mr. Grumpuss (Courtesy of Paws of War)

Master at Arms Dawn Patterson (Courtesy of Paws of War)

“We were lucky to have someone to foster the cat while we work to raise the funds and make the arrangements to safely get Mr. Grumpuss home and reunited with his Navy officer,” Misseri said.

Paws of War says it’ll cost about $4,500 to relocate him.

If you’d like to help Patterson and Mr. Grumpuss, you can donate here. You can also read more about Paws of War on their website.