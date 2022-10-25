FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia State Police is asking for the public’s help in finding a Franklin County woman who was reported missing on Tuesday evening.

Veronica Maxwell Jones. Photo courtesy of Virginia State Police.

Veronica Maxwell Jones was last seen on Oct. 25, at 4:20 p.m., on the 3700 block of Colonial Turnpike walking toward Mitchells Inc., State Police said in a statement.

According to police, Jones is described as a 55-year-old Black female who stands 5-feet 9-inches tall and weighs 200 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Jones was possibly wearing jeans, a big blue coat and a yellow backpack at the time of her disappearance. Police added that she also had an identification band on her wrist from a recent hospital visit.

Anyone who may have seen Jones or has further information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at 540-483-3000 immediately, as State Police say her disappearance poses a credible threat to her health and safety.