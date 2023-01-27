Virginia State Police and the Portsmouth Police Department are both searching for a woman they believe to be high-risk. (Courtesy of Portsmouth Police)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police and the Portsmouth Police Department are both searching for a woman they believe to be high-risk.

Police say 19-year-old Khyla Wilson was last seen with her boyfriend — 22-year-old Dominic Cravins-Hernandez — on Monday, Jan. 23, near the 1800 block of Charleston Avenue.

According to police, Wilson is seven months pregnant and may be requiring medical attention. Both individuals are possibly in a silver-colored 2015 Chevy Cruz 4D with the Florida tag, “77AYKK.”

Wilson is described as a 5-foot-5-inch tall Black woman, weighing approximately 150 pounds. She has black eyes and brown hair, according to police.

Cravins-Hernandez is described as a 5-foot-11-inch tall Hispanic man, weighing approximately 160 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair, according to police.

Virginia State Police reports the disappearance of these two individuals poses a credible threat to their health and safety.

Anyone with information on these two individuals’ whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Portsmouth Police Department Investigations Bureau at 757-393-8536.