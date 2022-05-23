PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Prince Edward County Sheriff announced that 69-year-old Aletha Gee Walton was found alive on day eight of the search.

Walton was last seen at her home in the Simplicity area of Prince Edward County on Sunday, May 15, 2022. The search for her was officially launched on the evening of Tuesday, May 17. The release said the search began, “immediately following the discovery of her disappearance by the family and their notification to the Sheriff’s Office.”

Police said Walton was found alive .8 miles from her home, in a densely wooded pine forest, with thick underbrush just before 11 a.m. Monday, May 23.

“Finding Mrs. Walton took the combined efforts of today’s searchers and all of the ground and air support we have had from the beginning,” commented Prince Edward Sheriff Tony Epps. “Over the weekend and all of last week, personnel from numerous state agencies including the Virginia Department of Emergency Management, Virginia State Police, Virginia Department of Corrections, Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources Law Enforcement Division, and the Virginia Department of Conservation & Recreation were involved in the search. The Virginia State Police Aviation Division provided air support, as did Doug Jackson, private aircraft owner and pilot.”

Walton was immediately assessed by emergency medical personnel from Meherrin Volunteer Fire & Rescue and was taken to Centra Southside Community Hospital for further evaluation, according to police.