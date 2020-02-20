FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police has issued a missing senior alert for an 85-year-old Fairfax man.
William Shaw was last seen Wednesday around 1:30 p.m. on Clara Barton Road driving a 2008 White Toyota Sienna, with state tags 258-2BBE. He was last seen wearing a green jacket and jeans.
Shaw suffers from cognitive impairment and his disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fairfax Police Department at (703) 691-2131.
LATEST STORIES:
- Missing Senior Alert issued for 85-year-old Fairfax County man
- Police say 8 killed in shootings in the German city of Hanau
- Grieving family seeks justice in fatal Richmond shooting: ‘This is the worst nightmare’
- Richmond Generals readying for ‘Fan Appreciation Night’, playoff push
- Petersburg leaders stress ‘commitment’ as city touts rebound from financial strains