Missing Senior Alert issued for 85-year-old Fairfax County man

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police has issued a missing senior alert for an 85-year-old Fairfax man.

William Shaw was last seen Wednesday around 1:30 p.m. on Clara Barton Road driving a 2008 White Toyota Sienna, with state tags 258-2BBE. He was last seen wearing a green jacket and jeans.

Shaw suffers from cognitive impairment and his disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fairfax Police Department at (703) 691-2131.

