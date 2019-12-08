Missing Virginia man found dead on Blue Ridge Parkway

BEDFORD, Va. (AP) – The body of a missing Virginia man was found near the Thunder Ridge Overlook parking area off the Blue Ridge Parkway.

National Park Service Rangers received a call that a body was found near a hiking trail less than a mile away from the parking area in Bedford County.

Rangers identified the body as 63-year-old James Albert Hogue of Bristow.

Rangers noticed Hogue’s unoccupied motorcycle on Oct. 26. It’s very common for vehicles to be left at overlook parking areas while owners hike. But two days later, authorities began searching for Hogue.

The cause of death is under investigation.