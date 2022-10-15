PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Missy Elliot along with other special guests are set to attend the Missy Elliot Street Dedication Ceremony Pep Rally and Parade in Portsmouth.

According to a press release, Pusha T, Trey Songz, and Timbaland are confirmed to attend the event, which is being held on Monday, October 17 at 3 p.m. at Manor High School, located at 1401 Elmhurst Lane.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin and Congressman Bobby Scott are sent to present proclamations to honor Missy Elliot and her accomplishments and Portsmouth Mayor Shannon Glover will present her with a key to the city.

Portsmouth City Council unanimously voted in August to rename the current McLean Street to “Missy Elliot Boulevard”.

The parade and ceremony are free and open to the public.