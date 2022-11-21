NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Grammy-award-winning artist and Hampton Roads native Missy Elliott is set to give the keynote address at Norfolk State University’s upcoming commencement ceremony in December.

The rapper and songwriter will deliver the address to nearly 400 students graduating from NSU on December 10 at the Joseph G Echols Memorial Hall.

The Portsmouth native has already garnered 22 Grammy Award nominations, eight MTV video music awards, and amassed sales exceeding 30 million nationwide. Elliott is also the recipient of the Women’s Entrepreneurship Day Music Pioneer Award received at the United Nations.

Just last month, Portsmouth honored Elliott with a street in her name, “Missy Elliott Blvd.,” and the Commonwealth of Virginia declared October 17 Missy Elliott Day.

“As a native Virginian, she has inspired young women in the Commonwealth and beyond to pursue careers in the arts and music,” said Youngkin describing Elliott. “She is the American dream!”