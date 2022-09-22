BLACKSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares and former Virginia Tech football coach Frank Beamer announced that Virginia has entered a partnership with the National Child ID Program to provide child ID kits to middle school students across the Commonwealth.

According to a release from Miyares’ office, the National Child ID Program was created in 1997 by football coaches after Amber Hagerman was abducted and killed in Texas, inspiring the name of the Amber Alert. Since 1997, over 75 million child ID kits have been distributed across the country.

“As Attorney General, my biggest priority is keeping our children safe,” Miyares said. “That’s why I’m thrilled to join Virginia Tech legend Frank Beamer and launch the Virginia Child ID Program. The National Child ID Program is a free, easy, and effective tool to help Virginia parents prepare for the unimaginable. When a child goes missing, the first 24 hours are crucial to law enforcement. These ID kits, kept safe by parents, are designed to assist law enforcement at the onset of the investigation so that more time can be used locating the missing child.”

The announcement was made ahead of a football game between the Virginia Tech Hokies and West Virginia Mountaineers.

“As a father and grandfather, I cannot imagine anything more important than protecting children. Attorney General Miyares and the National Child ID Program have taken significant steps to make Virginia’s children safer with this program,” Beamer said.